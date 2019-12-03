LAOTTO — A thief — or thieves —in the night took the joy out of the holiday season for the LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department last weekend, but the dastardly act has rallied support for the department’s Christmas tree sales.
Capt. Britton Burkhart said Monday that someone ripped the cash box for tree sales from the station’s brick wall Saturday night sometime after 6 p.m. Tree sales are on the honor system, with customers shopping at their convenience and putting money into the box during the times when firefighters aren’t staffing the tree lot.
“A person came Sunday about 10:30 a.m. to buy a tree and noticed the box was missing,” Burkhart said. “It was there Saturday night when the firefighters cleaned it out.”
The tree sales cash box was replaced Monday, but offers of donations to replace the lost cash are coming in from individuals, local businesses and even out-of-state Facebook followers.
The joke may be on the thieves. Burkhart said there likely wasn’t much cash in the box because the cash box was emptied the night before.
The cash box was made of heavy-duty steel with a slot cut into the top, then fastened to the brick wall with two bolts.
“I’m not sure how the perpetrator did it,” Burkhart said. “There’s no wall damage but one bolt was pulled through the box. There’s no access to the bolts, so they may have popped off the top.”
Burkhart said the Noble County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft.
“They request that anyone who may have put checks in the box during that time allow the checks to be cashed, then notify the sheriff’s department when the check has cleared,” Burkhart said.
Customers who paid by check may call the sheriff’s department on the non-emergency number, 636-2182, or they may call the LaOtto Fire Department at 897-2286.
Burkhart said the thief or thieves may have thought the money box would be full because Friday and Saturday are popular days to buy trees.
Burkhart said the department has sold trees for 20 years to earn money to keep the 100% volunteer department in operation and buy the necessary firefighting equipment. The department added the honor-system cash box about 10 years ago because the volunteers have day jobs and couldn’t be on the tree lot all the time. This is the first-ever incident of theft or vandalism in all that time.
Even though the exact amount of lost cash is unknown, the department has estimated its loss at several hundred dollars by reviewing its inventory and sales records.
The bad deed has had some unexpected good consequences, however.
“We’ve had a great outpouring of support,” Burkhart said.
Media coverage and social media posts have drawn attention to the tree sales project and have spread the story across the country. LaOtto businesses have offered to replace the stolen money, and several individuals have stepped forward with personal donations, Burkhart said. The department is grateful to accept the help as an investment in the LaOtto community’s safety.
“It’s a new type of low to steal from a volunteer department that’s serving the community. We won’t let it get us down,” Burkhart said. “We appreciate the generosity and thank those people for trying to make this right.”
