LAGRANGE — Lakeland School Board of Trustees held a public hearing Thursday night, announcing their intention to offer the district’s superintendent’s position to Dr. Traci Blaize, the school district’s current interim superintendent.
Blaize has been running the corporation since August after the school district’s previous superintendent, Dr. Greg Baker, resigned after only a year on the job.
Thursday’s public hearing gave members of the public a chance to voice their opinions about the board’s intention to hire Blaize as superintendent. Rachel Stroop, co-president of the Lakeland Education Association, the school’s collective bargaining unit, said the LEA was “strongly supportive” of the move.
Blaize’s roots in the community, and at Lakeland, run deep.
Blaize graduated from Lakeland, and her father was a coach at the high school.
After graduating from college with a degree in education, Blaize accepted a job teaching special education at East Noble. Four years later, she returned to Lakeland, teaching special education for the corporation from August 1998 to May 2001. In July of 2001, she was named Assistant Principal of Lakeland Middle School and served in that capacity until June 2005.
Blaize then moved to Wyoming, taking a job as a school administrator. While there, she earned her Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Wyoming.
Blaize returned to Lakeland in 2015 to take over as the principal of Lima-Brighton Elementary School. She remained in that role until the school closed as part of the corporation’s consolidation. Blaize was then named principal of Lakeland Primary School and put in charge of the school district’s new preschool program.
Brett Bateman, president of the Lakeland Board of Trustees, said the board believes Blaize is the right person for the job.
“Her leadership is really what we needed,” he explained.
Blaize called her month on the job so far both challenging and rewarding.
“It’s really gone very well,” she explained. “Everyone has been very receptive. We know there are a lot of things we want to do a correct course on, so we’re taking it step by step. I’ve enjoyed the job.”
As a former Lakeland staff member and administrator, Blaize enjoys a good relationship with the school district’s staff.
“People know what to expect from me. It’s easier to have someone come in when you know who they are and how they operate,” she said.
When Blaize started whorking toward her doctorate while in Wyoming, she said she never imagined she would return to Lakeland and assume the school district’s top position.
Blaize’s enthusiasm for all things Lakeland is apparent.
“Even when I was in Wyoming, I was still passionate about Lakeland. I was always checking in, my dad was still coaching here,” she explained. “I really wanted Lakeland to be the best corporation in the state and I still do.”
Her first task will be to make some changes Blaize said needs to be made.
“We need some improvement in the curriculum that we’ve lacked, so we’re going to start making some improvements in that area,” she said. “Morale is still a big deal. If you have happy teachers, you have happy students.”
Blaize, is rarely seen without a smile, said her seemingly perpetual positive attitude helps her in the job.
“I’m a silver lining gal, that’s for sure,” she added. “I’m a problem solver. When I hear about a problem, I’m always looking for a solution.”
Thursday’s public hearing was just a formality. The board will officially offer Blaize the superintendent’s position and offer her a new contract at their next meeting on Monday, Oct. 3.
