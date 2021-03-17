LAGRANGE — Lakeland School Board President David Larimer said Monday night that the search for the next superintendent of Lakeland schools is now down to three people.
He went on to say he hopes to announce the name of the new superintendent soon.
Dr. Eva Merkel, Lakeland’s current superintendent, announced late last year that she intends to retire at the end of this school year. Before becoming superintendent, Merkel was the principal at the school’s high school.
Larimer said he was pleased by the number of “quality” candidates that applied to be Lakeland’s next superintendent, although he made it clear he would not say how many applicants the school system had in that initial field of candidates.
Larimer did say that the search committee managed to narrow that field down to five, and after a round of interviews, narrowed that field down to three finalists.
The second round of interviews with those three finalists is expected to begin later this week.
Lakeland Athletic Director Kyle Grossman made a presentation to the board seeking the board’s approval to explore the idea of offering local businesses the chance to purchase the naming right to a handful of Lakeland athletic facilities, like the school’s gymnasium, its baseball and softball fields, as well as it soccer field and tennis courts.
Grossman said the school’s athletic department has witnessed decreased paid attendance at high school sporting events over the last couple of years and the COVID-19 pandemic just made that problem worse. Grossman said it’s a problem that isn’t unique to Lakeland. Digital entertainment, like streaming television and gaming services, has pulled students attention away from high school sports. The money those sports generate is important. Ticket sales help cover the cost of holding sporting events.
Grossman told board members selling naming rights for the various school athletic facilities would help create a reliable revenue stream for the athletic department, money Grossman said could be used to help fund the athletic programs.
“This money would only be spent on student athletes,” he explained. “It doesn’t go to me, or to build new facilities.
The board voted to allow Grossman to move forward and continue to explore selling naming rights to the school sports fields.
In addition, the board approved a proposal to hire a new full-time Athletic Department secretary. Grossman had been operating the athletic department by himself, with help from an assistant working a few hours a day.
The board also opted to renew the contacts of its administrative staff for the 2021-22 school year. That group includes Robert Albaugh, the high school principal, Jason Schackow, and Chelsea Supercynski, assistant principals at the high school, Brad Targgart, Lakeland Intermediate School principal, Vanessa Wyss, assistant principal at the Intermediate school, Traci Blaize, principal of the primary school, Ben Morgan, director of student support services, Kirby Doidge, director of business operations and Jenny Landez, director of human resources.
The board also approved the retirement of Margaret Koehl as the extra-curricular treasurer and secretary at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School.
They also approved the employment of Samantha Stanford as the sophomore class sponsor. Board member approved the employment of Amber Palmer and Kyle Randolph as custodians at the intermediate school, as well as the resignation of Cathy Dodd as a school bus driver, the resignation of Sabrina Edwards and Ralph Borkholder as custodians, the resignation of Madison Hensiger as a paraprofessional, Olivia Martin as a latch key helper and Christina Allen as a food services employee.
The board also heard an update on a program to upgrade the stoplights on school buses as well as lighted panels used to help identify school buses by Lakeland’s Transportation Director David Bowman. Dr. Traci Blaize, principal at Lakeland Primary School updated board members on educational programs at the elementary school.
