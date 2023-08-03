LAGRANGE - This Saturday, ARK Animal Rescue and Adoption is holding an adoption event at their shelter where all are welcome to come and adopt animals without an appointment. In addition to this, any families that have worked with ARK for more than 60 days will receive a reduced fee upon adoption.
The society is currently home to 86 dogs and cats that are awaiting adoption, and looking for a true forever home, and we’ve been given the opportunity to introduce some of them to you!
First, Bear. Bear is just a 3-year-old male who weighs 28 pounds. He tends to be a little shy and startles easily, but still doesn’t mind being held. While he is adorable and working on his social skills, he may take a more patient owner to let him acclimate. He’s a sweetheart that just needs the right family to bring the happy dog out.
Second is Mochi. Mochi is just a 1-year-old girl that weighs 13 pounds. Like Bear, she can be a little timid at first; however, it’s only a matter of time before her goofiness shines through. She doesn’t mind being held, but this little munchkin is still working on leash training.
Next, we’ve got Barbie. She’s only six months older than Mochi, making her 18-months-old. She’s a little one, only weighing in at nine pounds. She’s very shy, but she doesn’t mind being pet and held. According to ARK, all she needs is a family that can show her it’s okay to play. She’s a friendly pooch that’ll just need some time to adjust.
Last, but certainly not least, we’ve got Patches. Patches is one of the younger pups currently staying with ARK. He’s only 6-months-old and he weighs 12 pounds. He is very motivated by treats, and is very energetic. He loves to play, but he’s still very good on a leash.
The adoption event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at ARK’s shelter in Lagrange. Typically if a family is interested in adoption, ARK requires an appointment; however, this Saturday the doors are open to all. The society also runs other events throughout the year, and offers plentiful opportunities to volunteer or those that are interested.
