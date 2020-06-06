WOLCOTTVILLE — It’s not easy to open up about mental health.
But that’s exactly what Wolcottville native and former NCAA Division 1 basketball coach Dennis Harp set out to do in his new biography, “Dennis Harp: All The Hoopla,” with help of author Marc David.
“I didn’t want it to be a sports book,” Harp said.
And it’s not. In a way, it’s more of a win-win situation — the proceeds from the book benefit the Wolcottville Lions Club, and Harp, reluctant to tell his story at first, decided to let David interview him to let other people see how he got help for his Generalized Anxiety Disorder.
The author interviewed Harp for about an hour and a half, then researched by interviewing about 100 more people for the story.
“I had no idea what was said except for my 90 minutes,” Harp said. “It’s kind of scary.”
But, what came from David’s research has shown to be inspirational to others struggling with what Harp has in his life.
In the book, David recounts Harp’s story of being sexually abused by a coach while in grade school.
It was a time when, if sexual abuse happened, it wasn’t discussed, especially for boys. Later in his life, Harp developed anxiety, something he described as constantly worrying.
That anxiety carried with him throughout his life — with coaching, raising his kids, and later, in his divorce from his wife.
Sometimes, it would manifest as worrying that his children would crash their car when out with friends, and other times, Harp’s anxiety would convince him he had a brain tumor or needed to drive himself to the emergency room in the middle of an important meeting.
But, his life took a turn for the better when friends encouraged him to get help, and he sought it out at the Northeastern Center.
Harp is now the Executive Director for the Dawson Community College Foundation and lives in Montana.
Now, publishing his story has not only helped the Wolcottville Lions Club, but readers have reached out to Harp with feedback on how it’s helped them, as well.
“I am glad I did (the book),” Harp said.
Anyone who Harp hears has read the book will get asked what they thought of it, and Harp has said the responses have been encouraging.
“I always ask them to be brutally honest, good or bad,” Harp said. “A couple of them have said that it’s going to help them be a better parent.”
Harp said the book has sold about 400 copies, all proceeds benefiting the Wolcottville Lions Club. He chose the service group because of their reputation in his hometown.
“I knew they had done a lot of good deeds,” Harp said.
Right now, they’re still trying to hit the book’s fundraising goal of $5,000.
Those interested in buying a book can email dennisharpallthehoopla@gmail.com or call Alan Targgart at 318-7776.
