KENDALLVILLE — City leaders joined the Northeastern Center staff Thursday to cut the ribbon on its new Promise House residential home and maintenance building that promises to enhance mental health services in the four-county region.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe wielded the large scissors to officially open Promise House and the maintenance barn with a group of Northeastern Center staff, board members, city officials and the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce.
Promise House, on Dagny Drive and accessed from East Dowling Street, is a 4,017-square-foot building with eight bedrooms, four baths, kitchen and covered porch. The home will offer short-term care for adults seeking treatment, wellness and recovery from mental illness. The new building in Kendallville replaces an existing facility in DeKalb County.
“This building is designed specifically for Promise House,” said Michael Steigmeyer, marketing director for the Northeastern Center. He said other residential homes were adapted for the program from other uses.
Steigmeyer said clients in the Promise House program stay in the residential home one or two weeks, on average, and learn life skills along with their treatment. They have a chore list for cooking and cleaning. The maintenance staff does deeper cleaning.
The maintenance barn is 6,382 square feet, serving as the central hub for the center’s cars, pickups and 16-passenger vehicles and the eight-member maintenance team. The building has a drivers’ room, garage bays, a wash bay and plenty of storage for all the supplies needed to stock the center’s five buildings in Noble, DeKalb, Steuben and LaGrange counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.