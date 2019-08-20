INDIANAPOLIS — Emily Anders of rural Hudson was named champion in the Intermediate Pygmy Goat Showmanship Contest at the Indiana State Fair.
Anders, 14, is a freshman at Prairie Heights High School and the daughter of Jeff and LeAnn Anders. The sixth-year 4-H member has taken projects in pygmy and dairy goats, starter calves, dairy beef, scrapbooking, recycling and arts and crafts.
She is a member of the Stroh Sunny Spotlighters 4-H Club, LaGrange County Junior Leaders and LaGrange Livestock Club. She is an FFA member and plays softball.
Anders showed the grand champion and reserve grand champion pygmy goat at the 2019 LaGrange County Fair, where she also won junior and senior starter calf showmanship, and senior dairy beef showmanship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.