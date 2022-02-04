CROMWELL — A Cromwell man who hadn't been seen locally since Thursday afternoon has been located and is fine, according to Noble County police.
Joshua Mercado, 29, is 5-foot-8, according to the Noble County Sheriff's Department. He was last seen in the area walking northbound on S.R. 5 in the area of C.R. 900W.
No one had heard from Mercado since.
Someone responded to a social media post about his disappearance and informed police of his location. Officers made contact with Mercado, and he said he was fine.
