ALBION — Wednesday’s opening round of winter storm may not have packed as brutal a punch as some had predicted, but it still led to dangerous driving conditions throughout northeastern Indiana.
At approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service changed its forecast, which had originally called for between 12 and 20 inches of snow from the two-day event.
The new forecast called for up to 6 inches of snow by early Wednesday evening, with an additional 4-6 inches arriving between late Wednesday into Thursday evening.
“I would strongly encourage people to stay off the roadways,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.
The good news for first responders was that people took the predicted snowfall seriously — at least early on.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Weber said only three crashes and three slideoffs had been reported in rural Noble County, and those six had come mainly in the morning when the rain on the roads turned to ice.
“Traffic was pretty light today,” Weber said. “People were staying below the speed limit and keep in their own lane of travel.”
He said he estimated more crashes to be reported as workers left for the day Wednesday.
The storm also hit at a good time, Weber said. The rain didn’t turn to ice until after 7 a.m. when most people who had gone to work had already gotten there. The snow began to fall shortly after, and Weber estimated the Albion area had received approximately 5 inches by 4 p.m.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Noble County Commissioners had declared an Orange level, Watch Traffic Advisory.
A “watch” means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe declared that the city would also be in a Watch Travel Advisory as she enacted Kendallville Local Disaster Emergency Ordinance 1148.
Parking on designated Snow Routes throughout the city is strictly forbidden in a Watch Travel Advisory.
“We greatly appreciate your cooperation as we prepare for a significant weather event,” Handshoe said in a news release.
Noble County Highway Department crews were scheduled to stop plowing at 5 p.m. Wednesday and would resume at 6 this morning.
Noble County Disposal announced it would not run any routes on Thursday due to landfill being closed. Thursday and Friday routes will run one day later. Customers were encouraged to make sure snow is clear from totes and dumpsters so they can be picked up.
DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said he was surprised there were so few accidents reported — at least through late Wednesday afternoon. Cserep said there were two crashes currently being handled by county police as of 4 p.m., and crashes and slideoffs had been steady but nothing like what had been expected.
“A lot of people knew it was coming and took it seriously,” Cserep said.
Road conditions, he said, “are pretty poor. If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel.”
