KENDALLVILLE — Pantry Day is back again this year, which means your food donations will earn ride tickets for the fair amusements.
Today at the Noble County Community Fair, attendees can make non-perishable food donations in exchange for ride tickets. Most items will be accepted on a 1-to-1 basis. Most rides require more than one ticket to ride.
Last year’s Pantry Day brought in 3,642 items for area food banks. The program has grown every year since it debuted in 2003 and only collected 540 items.
Attendees who want to trade food items for tickets should bring their donations to the Fair Street entrance between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The dropoff will be set up in the rear of the Merchant’s Building.
Anyone with questions can call Bonnie Brownell at 564-8160.
