KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Hospice volunteer Tony Martinez loved two things, according to the Parkview team who worked with him. He loved serving hospice patients in whatever way they needed, and he loved nature, especially riding his bicycle on the Fishing Line Trail.
“Planting a tree in his honor that will give shade to the community Fishing Line trail he loved was a logical choice for employees of the Parkview team that knew and appreciated Tony,” said Cathy Petrie, bereavement counselor for Parkview Noble Hospice.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m., family, friends and Parkview colleagues gathered at a meadow along the Fishing Line Trail, west of S.R. 3, to plant a maple tree in memory of Martinez, who died Jan. 11, 2020, at the age of 81.
The pandemic got in the way of doing the tree planting, holding it up for more than two years.
Petrie said Martinez became a hospice volunteer after his late wife had been in hospice service. She said Martinez would do whatever patients requested.
“He would sit with people at night. He would play his guitar and sing to the patients. He would work so well with the nurses and staff,” Petrie said.
Dr. Terry Gaff, president of Noble Trails and a committee guided the tree choice and maintenance. Petrie said the tree planting was the first donation of its kind to Noble Trails.
Parkview Hospice chaplain Kenneth Weaver, Petrie volunteer Sue Bell contacted family and planned a memorial tree dedication for Oct. 2 at the tree site.
Hospice staff clinical supervisor Jennifer Weigold, nurses Dawn Sturdivant and Jeanne Lewis, and musician Don Bell assisted with the memorial service.
Martinez’s children, Mark, Kevin, and Michelle, along with their families, attended in person. His son Brian attended virtually. The family shared memories of Tony and his appreciation of nature.
“It was a beautiful way to honor him,” Petrie said. “I worked with a great team.”
Parkview Noble hospice volunteers can take on a variety ot tasks, including clerical work, mailings, driving patients to appointments or going into the patient’s home to give a respite to a caregiver who may need a nap.
Volunteers may help the patient write a “life review” of memories or do a video of the patient talking about the significant events in his or her life. Volunteers may just listen to those attending a grief support group because they’ve lost loved ones
Volunteers who are veterans of military service make up a special group to aid hospice patients who are veterans.
“They do a special service and present a veteran’s pin, and assist the veteran patient with any issues from their military service,” Petrie said. “We are just here for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.