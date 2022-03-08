LIGONIER — Employees of the city of Ligonier had the chance to learn how to improve their leadership skills.
The city brought in leadership training company PCA of Columbus, Ohio where its Chief Executive Officer and founder Bob Ross hosted sessions with the city department heads to work on becoming better leaders and how to do their jobs better.
Ligonier Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer organized the training sessions and brought in the company to conduct them.
The training sessions lasted six days within a two week period where city leaders learned about things like leadership and human resources training, communicating with staff and organizational training and development.
“They also learned about strategic training and how to deal with employees when you’re in certain situations,” Shearer said. “We believed if you’re going to promote people to leadership positions, they will need training to help them learn how to do their jobs better.”
Shearer himself attended PCA’s police leadership training academy in the past when he was relatively new to being Ligonier’s police chief. The organization focuses on primarily training people who work in public safety, government and education.
He said he found the sessions he attended to be very helpful and beneficial for him since he’s in a leadership position himself. When he discovered that they offer training to people not only in law enforcement, he pushed to bring to the rest of the city employees.
Mayor Patty Fisel was also another person leading the initiative to bring in PCA. She believed it was necessary to provide training for her department heads to help them become better at their jobs.
“I’ll be hearing from our department heads at our next meeting about their thoughts on the training sessions since some of them have told me they found it beneficial,” he said.
All the department leaders attended the same sessions together which he believes was a good thing since they can all help each other out with different situations.
He said Ross himself said this group of people were great to work with and that he looks forward to doing future sessions again.
“I think he was a great facilitator, delivered it well and provided great information to our staff,” he said. “They weren’t many situations he hasn’t dealt with and helped our staff guide through their needs and help them get through situations.”
The city plans to continue with the educational sessions and PCA will help determine what they recommend they do next.
