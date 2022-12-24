ALBION — A near perfect 8 made the West Noble Chargers’ boys basketball team a perfect 6 Friday night against county rival Central Noble.
West Noble improved to 6-0 on the young season with a 58-54 victory over the Cougars, using a 20-1 run in the third quarter to pull away. Central Noble dropped to 2-2.
The Chargers were led by junior Bradyn Barth’s 15 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. A 6-5 post player, Barth went 7-for-10 from the floor.
But Barth had plenty of help. Senior Austin Cripe scored 14, senior Nevin Phares added 10, senior Derek Slone scored nine and senior Luke Schermerhorn chipped in with eight.
Central Noble was led in scoring by junior Sam Essegian’s 18. Junior Isaiah Gard added 16 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
West Noble’s offensive balance makes it a tough team to defend.
“Teams are going to have to pick their poison,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said.
Every Charger player that saw playing time was downright venomous in a remarkable eight minutes of basketball that made up the third quarter.
Central Noble led 23-20 at the half, then grew the lead to 27-20 on a bucket by Essegian with 6:48 remaining in the third.
Spurred on by a relentless full-court press that made even getting the ball across the 10-second line a challenge, West Noble dominated the third quarter.
It didn’t help that Central Noble starting point guard Jackson Andrews missed the game due to illness, and that Essegian and senior guard Conner Lemmon missed most of the stanza due to foul trouble.
“That’s when the pressure hurt us the most,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
The Chargers, meanwhile, took off offensively.
Central Noble came into the game holding its opponents to just over 43 points per game.
West Noble scored about half of that in the final 4:27 of the third quarter.
Central Noble clung to a 29-25 with 4:27 to play in the period.
West Noble went on the 20-1 run from that point to take a 44-30 lead at the end of three.
Five different players scored in that stretch for the Chargers, paced by a pair of three-pointers by Slone. Barth also had six points in the period, all coming in the final 3:09.
Marsh said he wished his team’s third-quarter outburst came from a rah-rah speech he had given at halftime. But he had preached the opposite.
Things had been too emotional in the opening two quarters, Marsh said.
“We talked at halftime about just settling down,” Marsh said. “It was just calming them down.”
West Noble had zero turnovers in the third quarter. The Cougars had four turnovers in the third, mostly due to West Noble’s press.
The Chargers had their biggest lead, 47-21, after a three-pointer by Slone with seven minutes to go.
Central Noble clawed its way back into the game late from there, however.
A pair of Gard free throws made it 47-39 with 3:04 to play, but a Phares three pushed the Charger lead back to 50-39 with 2:44 to go.
Essegian went off in the fourth, scoring 10 points in the final 2:26 of the contest to make it a contest late.
A bucket inside by Essegian made it 52-45 with 1:20 to play. He added a pair of three-pointers later in the period.
But West Noble’s Schermerhorn, Phares and Cripe all went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe in the final 55.7 seconds to seal the victory.
“It’s focus,” Marsh said of the Chargers’ success at the line late. “It’s concentration.”
Marsh said it’s also a product of the trust his players have in each other.
West Noble shot 52.8% from the floor for the game and was 5-for-11 from beyond the arc.
Central Noble shot 46.3% from the field and was 5-for-12 from deep.
Bodey was proud of how his team played — he’d just like a do-over on the third quarter.
“The effort was good,” Bodey said. “We fought like crazy.”
For West Noble, Marsh said his Chargers are right where they wanted to be after six games.
“Our best basketball is still in front of us,” Marsh said. “We just have to keep working.”
Central Noble hosts Bremen on Tuesday. West Noble hosts Prairie Heights on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.