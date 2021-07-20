KENDALLVILLE — Work on the Main Street railroad crossing in Kendallville hit some unexpected delays, meaning drivers will need to detour probably through the end of this month.
As for the paving work in downtown, barring a new rain storm hitting the city, crews should be done by the end of the day Wednesday.
Motorists will have to deal with the railroad crossing closing a little longer than originally anticipated, however, city engineer Scott Derby reported Tuesday.
The railroad crossing was expected to be closed through this week but then reopened, but Derby said he learned in his recent conversations with Norfolk Southern railroad representatives that they had pulled some work crews to other high-urgency jobs, which is extending the schedule for Kendallville's upgrade.
Crews are replacing rails through Kendallville and also replacing the at-grade crossing at Main Street.
"This is actually longer than they had anticipated," Derby said. "Now that it's closed, we don't have a lot of choice in the matter."
The new schedule shows the crossing, which will be a new asphalt crossing that city officials hope will be a little smoother than what was there before, is planned to go in on Friday, July 30. Assuming the railroad hits that target, the crossing could be open the next day on Saturday, July 31.
Once reopened at the completion of the work, it shouldn't need to be closed again, Derby said.
Later this summer, the railroad will then shift to the east side of town, which will involve closing both the Riley Street and Park Avenue crossings at the same time.
That work should start around the end of August or early September, with closures expected to last about seven to 10 days. Drivers will be able to cross over the tracks using Main Street or use overpasses at S.R. 3 or Allen Chapel Road if they need to go north/south in town.
Kendallville had worked to get the railroad work started at the same time as downtown paving, to help reduce the traffic impact on Main Street driving around paving crews.
That work is expected to finish on time, just one day late, Derby said. Crews had originally planned to wrap up on Tuesday, but their planned first day of paving last week was washed out by rainy conditions.
"Other than missing out on Friday's paving, they're just one day behind now," Derby said.
On Tuesday, crews were laying the top coat of asphalt on Main Street and on Wednesday will be paving the east side of crossing streets at Rush, William and Mitchell streets.
Crews are also contracted to pave one block west of Main on those cross streets, but opted not to do that work at this time because of some walkway improvements happening requiring new concrete to be poured.
Derby said contractor Niblock Excavating will return to Kendallville in mid- to late-August to complete the other downtown side streets as well as the rest of the 2021 paving contract to resurface other streets in the city's annual road maintenance plan.
