ROME CITY — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, Kendallville Public Library director Kate Mullins expected statistics for circulation and use of the library to tank.
Tuesday night, she told the library board that, while decreases happened, they weren’t as severe as expected.
“The statistics are not as bleak as we may feel,” Mullins said. “It’s better than I thought.”
Mullins credits doorstep delivery and curbside service as two factors that enabled patrons to continue to use the library during the shutdown. Patrons may request doorstep delivery twice a month if they have difficulty coming to the library, or arrange to have staff members bring items to their cars for curbside pickup.
Mullins shared a comparison of circulation and usage numbers between October 2019 and October 2020 with library board members. A sample:
• Meeting room use went up in October 2020 over use in October 2019, likely due to one-on-one tutoring sessions. There were 291 room reservations in October 2020, compared to 266 reservations in October 2019.
• The number of circulated items is holding strong, Mullins said. Limberlost Branch in Rome City actually had 12 more circulated items in October 2020 than in October 2019. Kendallville had 1,700 fewer circulated items in October 2020 than in October 2019. DVDs are the major non-print item that is checked out.
• A transit item is defined as any item shared with at least two other libraries, or between branches such as Kendallville and Limberlost. Mullins said the Kendallville system has an average of 2,900 items per day through its Evergreen service. The library receives Evergreen deliveries five days a week.
In other business, Mullins said the Kendallville location will have a new electronic sign installed by the end of the year. The current sign “died a slow death,” Mullins said.
The new sign will be 4 feet by 8 feet, taller and larger than the old sign, and will have colorful graphics.
Library board member Sam Zollman will fill the library’s seat on the Kendallville Park Board. He attended his first park board meeting Monday night.
The library board approved the updated employee dress code after some discussion. The major change to the code allows employees to wear jeans with professional quality, library-related business casual shirts any day of the week, rather than just on Fridays or Saturdays.
Mullins said the policy contains lists of acceptable and unacceptable attire for employees, but didn’t provide details.
The board tabled two other items, an employee conduct policy and the list of the 2021 holiday closings, until the Dec. 14 meeting to allow staff input and absent board members to weigh in.
Mullins said the employee conduct policy helps to define a team-oriented workplace and the objective of helping others.
The holiday closings are an issue because several governmental holidays fall on weekends in 2021. Mullins said the library can choose an option for granting time off, either closing on the following Monday or allowing employees to have a floating holiday within a specified time period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.