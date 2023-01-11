LAGRANGE — Lakeland school board members agreed to shut down a program that allowed members of the community to show up and use the Jr./Sr. high school building’s auxiliary gym and weight room.
The program first adopted more than two decades ago, required those wanting to use the gym first secure a badge, and pay $10 for that badge, before being allowed to enter the school and use the gym and its walking track.
But concerns about student safety prompted school officials to step back from that program and work toward ending it.
The program was suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and had not been reinstated since.
Dr. Traci Blaize, the school’s superintendent, said the school district opted to open the gym to the community when it was first constructed 23 years ago. She said that was a different time.
Ryan Yoder, the school Athletic Director, told the board members he and other school administrators have been discussing the program for weeks.
“I’m asking the board to vote to not reopen the gym going forward,” Yoder said. “The main reason is safety.”
Yoder added that the school system isn’t set up to offer such a program in a safe way that would keep students and visitors separated, and that supervising visitors is costly, more than the revenue created by selling the badges. He added that even if the school were to increase the cost of those badges to $25, the money generated still would not cover the cost of hiring several people to oversee the school property when it is open to visitors.
In other matters, school board members also approved adding several new courses to the school curriculum as outlined by Lakeland Principal Jason Schackow.
“Some are just name changes to keep pace with what the state has put out,” he said.
One course, that drew a lot of the board member’s attention, is a new SAT prep course the school will offer to juniors in March.
“It’s a brand new course we’ve never taught before,” Schackow said. “Basically, it would be four juniors looking to prep for the test.”
Schackow estimates the class will quickly draw the attention of at least 50 students.
Schackow also announced that the school, working with the state, will start to offer students a fine arts pathway to graduation. He said he was excited to see the school district offer students a fine arts pathway, adding “the arts are important.”
The board approved hiring Ashley Satterfield as a Title I Swoop Paraprofessional at the primary school, employing Nicole Russell as an ED Paraprofessional at the intermediate school, employing Isaiah Edwards as the 6th Grade Girls Basketball Coach at the intermediate school, employing Lillian Schackow and Austin Weingart as substitute teachers, and employing Bonnie McCann as the temporary part-time Transportation Secretary at the corporate office.
Board members also accepted the resignation of Debbie Chapman as an ED Paraprofessional at the primary school.
