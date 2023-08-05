ALBION — Every citizen is allowed their day in court.
That doesn’t mean you can act every way you want.
Courtroom decorum calls for everyone to rise when the judge enters the court. For men and women to take off their hats. For everyone to be civil — even if the accusations are criminal.
The trappings of the court — including a raised bench — help people to realize that they are in a place where respect is needed.
But what if the bench isn’t raised? What if the court room looks more like any other office space?
Through the first two days, everyone was pretty much on their best behavior as Noble County’s three courts were held in the Noble County Annex on York Street.
The Noble County Courthouse is undergoing approximately $8 million in renovations. It would have been more costly and taken another six months, to attempt to make the renovations while keeping offices in place during the process.
So the courts had to be moved.
“It’s working out so far,” Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer said. “I had a lot of fears.”
One of those fears was that the lack of the backdrop which makes a court seem, well, like a court, might lower inhibitions from citizens having their cases heard, leading to more outbursts.
“That’s not been the case so far,” Kramer said Tuesday afternoon.
“It is more informal,” Noble Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen said.
Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse said the more relaxed setting hadn’t led to any issues in his courtroom.
“We haven’t had that,” Clouse said. “It’s working.”
At least as far as security is concerned, there is an increased law enforcement presence through court security being located on the same level as the rest of the courtroom.
In the courthouse, all three courts were located on the third level. The two courthouse security officers on the first floor had to either run down the hall to an elevator or take several flights of stairs up to the court in the event of a disturbance.
Now there are three court security personnel on duty, screening people through the lobby area of the new annex.
“I can look out my window and see them,” Kramer said. “They’re a lot more accessible.”
All three judges were appreciative of the efforts to get them up and running in totally new locations.
Having court requires a lot of technology, such as the ability to record audio for court transcription purposes. The judges lauded the work done by Dave Baum’s IT department.
“The IT people here were great,” Kramer said.
“They’ve just been marvelous,” Hagen said. “I’m very, very pleased. Things have come together very well.”
Clouse said that the week prior, when everything was being moved, all three Noble County Commissioners — Gary Leatherman, Anita Hess and Gary Timmerman — showed up in work clothes to help.
“They put in a lot of hours,” Clouse said.
The move did have an ancillary benefit for at least one of the judges.
Kramer, who has spent a combined 30 years on the bench in Noble Superior 2 and Noble Circuit Court, said he used the opportunity to declutter as he was packing up things for the move.
“That was a good thing to clear things out,” Kramer said.
