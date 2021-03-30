KENDALLVILLE — A Wolcottville man was listed in stable condition early Tuesday afternoon following a motorcycle-pickup crash which occurred Monday on Lisbon Road.
Lonnie Gibson Jr., 32, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville was airlifted to an area hospital by Samaritan helicopter following the crash.
Gibson was riding the motorcycle which was allegedly struck from behind at 3:29 p.m. Monday by a pickup driven by Kriss E. Bauman, 34, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville.
The crash occurred on Lisbon Road, just west of S.R. 3.
Bauman was arrested at the scene and booked into the Noble County Jail on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness (aggressive driving involving serious bodily injury), a Level 6 felony.
Bauman was being held without bond.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said Tuesday his office has 48 hours from the time of Bauman’s arrest to either file charges or to hold an ex-parte hearing requesting the judge grant an additional 72 hours for determination of charges.
Mowery said the investigation into the circumstances of the collision was ongoing and he had not determined which course of action to take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.