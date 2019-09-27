KENDALLVILLE — East Noble teachers are getting a raise.
The salary bump was among the top highlights of a new two-year contract with the district’s teachers association presented at Wednesday’s school board meeting, although the agreement also included other small changes to benefits offered to educators.
The teachers association has already agreed to the draft contract with East Noble, which was presented to the board for discussion only Wednesday. The agreement will be open for a public hearing and vote from the district in a special meeting on Oct. 3.
The new contract sets a salary range of $38,250-$71,500 for teachers for the 2019-2020 year, with that range set to increase to $38,915-$72,165 in the 2020-2021 school year.
That’s an increase from the district’s last agreement, which set the starting salary at $36,920.
Chief Financial and Operations Officer Brian Leitch said East Noble was able to fund the salary increases thanks to a change the state made, reducing the amount of money the district has to put toward a teacher retirement fund by 2%. That change saved approximately $211,000, which was diverted toward salaries.
East Noble has been experiencing decreasing enrollment like all Noble and LaGrange county schools. Since state funding for teacher salaries comes exclusively from a per-student stipend, finding additional money for staff can be difficult when enrollment is trickling away.
“These savings are what have allowed us to provide raises to the certified staff,” Leitch said. “We’re hopeful that will stay in the language for years to come.”
While the base salaries of teachers are increasing, one other change that will put more money in teacher’s pockets was an increase to pay for extracurricular positions. Superintendent Ann Linson noted that those rates haven’t been increased for years and that all extracurricular jobs received a 5% increase and will be rounded off to the nearest $100.
Head football and basketball coach salaries at East Noble High School have increased from $10,227.19 to $10,800, while other coaching jobs have increased from $4,054.86 to $4,300.
Middle school coaches will be paid $2,000 for football and basketball and $1,700 or $1,300 for other sports.
Other changes Linson noted in the new contract include:
• New teachers can be eligible for a raise if they have at least 85 instructional days left in the school year, as opposed to 120 days in the previous contract.
• Increased payout for excess sick days over 60 days to a rate of $70, up from $35. Because of that change, the rate for teachers who need to pay back the sick leave bank was also increased to $70.
• Allows transfer teachers to access accumulated sick days from their previous district for maternity or paternity leave immediately. Otherwise, carryover sick days begin accumulating in the second year at a rate of seven days per year.
The board will host a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 to officially consider the teacher contract.
The full draft contract can be viewed at eastnoble.net by clicking on the link titled “2019-2021 Contract Draft” located under the calendar, or by viewing an online version of this story at kpcnews.com/newssun.
