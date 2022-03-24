ALBION — As the boy’s basketball team at Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School prepares for its biggest game of the year, people from the Albion community gathered together to show their support for the boys.
Players, coaches, parents and others gathered at the Albion Pizza Depot Tuesday night to host a special night celebrating how far the team has gotten as they prepare for the state championship game on Saturday in Indianapolis.
The Pizza Depot closed for the public as they hosted the team and their families as a private party. Owner John Moorhouse said they have been hosting the team for the past few weeks as they won the Class 2A sectional, regional and semi-state games.
“We’ve had them here every week since they’ve been on this run,” he said. “We did the same for the girl’s team when they made their state final run in 2018.”
He describes himself as an avid basketball fan and has been to every girls and boys game for the past two years.
He said he’s 80 year old and has always loved watching the game of basketball.
“It’s been unreal watching this team play the way they have and I commend their parents for how these boys conduct themselves when they come here,” he said.
He said he has given a whole lot back to the community through his pizzeria including sponsoring little league baseball teams.
When the girl’s team won the state title four years ago, he said the team came to Pizza Depot after arriving back to Albion and spent the night eating pizza there to celebrate.
He said the players often come to his pizzeria after practices and is amazed by how polite they always are.
“When they come here during a typical day, there always very respectful and often don’t make tons of noise,” he said.
Moorhouse plans on heading down to Indianapolis himself Saturday to watch the game and will close his business for the day.
Around 7 p.m., players along with their parents and the coaching staff began arriving at the Pizza Depot to begin the celebration.
The event was organized by nine sponsors, who were locals who are avid fans of Central Noble basketball.
Attendees were treated to pizza, spaghetti and lasagna for the night. Pizza Depot put signage on its windows showing support for the team and wishing them good luck. Other local businesses including the Fox Den and A Thyme to Remember also have signage up as well.
Members of the team and coaching staff were pleased to see people in the community rally to show their support for them. Assistant coach Caleb Logan said it feels good to see the community is behind them as they have been doing for the past couple weeks.
“It’s important that people like them come out to support our team. They have been filling gyms both at home and everywhere we travel,” he said.
The team is viewing this game as any other and plans to become prepared to step up in the moment.
He said the team as a whole is a pretty loose group and they always come into every game ready to play.
“We are preparing for this game like we’ve done all year long,” he said. “We’re lucky to have these types of players who don’t play tight.”
He believes this is something that is big for the community and they just want to enjoy the moment while it lasts.
He said winning it all would be awesome for the program going forward and it could be used as motivation for future state final runs.
Players on the team were happy to see people come out for them.
Aidan Dreibelbis, senior forward on the basketball team, said its nice to see the community come together and for the team to spend time bonding.
“It means the world to be able to have the opportunity to compete for a state title,” he said. “Being from small town Indiana, it’s great to have this opportunity.”
He said the team plans to focus on every aspect of the game and has their eyes on the prize.
Winning the game would be the best way for him to end his time at Central Noble, he believes.
“This would be a great way to set an example for the younger kids at our school,” he said.
For Connor Essegian, senior, who will be playing basketball at the University of Wisconsin next year, said it’s cool to sit down with the community since it really embraces what the team has done.
“I think it really celebrates what we’ve accomplished and how much people here care,” he said.
He said he’s really excited for this upcoming game and playing at the biggest stage of his high school career.
He has mixed emotions about the game since this will be the last time he puts on a Central Noble uniform and heads off to play at one of the biggest stages in college basketball at Wisconsin.
“All things come to an end. All the hard work has paid off,” he said. “This is something we’ve dreamed of.”
