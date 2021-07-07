High Schools Eastside announces physical forms
BUTLER — Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard said forms for athletic participation for the 2021-2022 season will be posted on the school’s EventLink soon.
As with last season, these forms will be digital. Physical forms will need to be printed and turned in to the athletic office.
Colleges Trine adds assistant cheerleading coach
ANGOLA — Trine University head cheerleading coach Shea Sims announced on Wednesday the addition of Chris Fecteau as the team’s new assistant coach.
“I am excited for the knowledge that Coach Fecteau will bring to this program,” Sims said in a university statement. “I feel like he is the missing ingredient that we have been searching for and I can’t wait to see what we create together.”
Fecteau cheered for Hofstra University, winning a Small Coed Division 1 UCA College National championship in 2012. He also helped Hofstra win a European Open championship in Paris, France, and a World University title.
After college, Fecteau competed at Allstar Cheerleading Worlds with Spirit Allstars, placing seventh in the country and 10th in the world.
Fecteau has an abundance of coaching experience from the youth to collegiate levels and has taught at various camps and clinics across country. His most recent coaching stop was at Dartmouth College.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on the fantastic tradition that Coach Sims has established,” Fecteau said in a university statement. “In particular, I am excited to bring my experience with coed stunting techniques and elite tumbling to Trine Cheer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.