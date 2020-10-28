ALBION — In a tragic moment in May 2019, a Ligonier man driving drunk and high cost Richard Miller, 23, his life.
The 17 months since that tragedy May have saved the man who caused the death — Faron R. Yoder.
Escaping a prison sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction, Yoder was instead sentenced Monday by Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer to four years of work release and two additional years of probation on a Level 4 felony charge of operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance causing death.
Yoder’s blood test indicated he had recently used cocaine and an amphetamine when the Nissan Altima he was driving struck and killed a bicycling Richard Miller on C.R. 1200N, west of S.R. 5, on May 14, 2019. Yoder’s blood alcohol level also was over twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.
According to work release rules, Yoder is not eligible for good time credit, meaning he must spend the entire four years in the Noble County Jail, getting out only to go to work. According to authorities, he may eventually build up credit to receive weekend passes out of the program. Kramer gave Yoder until Friday to report to work release.
A second charge of operating while intoxicated causing death was dismissed according to the terms of a plea agreement.
Kramer called the sentence out of the norm, but said he was influenced by Yoder’s remorse and the apparent change he had made in his life. In the 17 months since the incident, Yoder graduated from a seven-month faith-based recovery program in Ohio, joined the Old Order Amish Church and got married — the last coming just this weekend.
Noble County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Adam Mildred, citing the seriousness of the offense, and two alcohol offenses which occurred seven years ago, asked the court for an eight-year sentence, with six years to be spent in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Yoder’s attorney Seth Tipton, argued against the need for time in the IDOC.
Yoder, who became emotional at multiple points during Monday’s sentencing, had left the Amish church when he was 16.
“I always said I wasn’t going to back,” he told Kramer prior to sentencing. “I always did what I wanted.”
Following the incident in May 2019, Yoder was laying on his bunk in the Noble County Jail prior to getting bonded out, when he said he received a message from above.
“God told me, ‘You should have listened to your parents,’” Yoder told the court. “I’m going to do what God wants the rest of my life.”
The Noble County Circuit Courtroom was packed with Amish relatives, many of whom also knew the victim. The crowd spilled over into the rotunda on the third floor of the courthouse, with another two dozen well wishers in attendance there.
Richard Miller, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 9600 block of West C.R. 1200N, Ligonier. The collision occurred at about 9:35 p.m.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department said Miller was riding his bicycle when a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Yoder, then-24, of Ligonier, was traveling eastbound. Yoder’s car struck Miller, then continued east on the road before leaving the pavement and striking a utility pole head-on.
Yoder did not suffer any apparent injuries in the crash, but was unresponsive due to a high level of intoxication, according to police. He was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital by ambulance.
After being released from the hospital, Yoder was taken to the Noble County Jail and held on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death, a Level 5 felony. The additional Level 4 felony charge was added later after blood test results came back.
According to online court records, Yoder previously was convicted in 2014 in two separate cases of illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, both misdemeanors. He has no previous operating-while-intoxicated charges on his record.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, Yoder received support from David Hershberger of Operation 6:12, a level 3 residential drug rehabilitation program, Yoder’s brother and a family friend who knew the victim and the accused.
“At first he had a rough time … processing what happened,” Hershberger said. “He wished he would have been able to change that. He was remorseful. I think he’s made a humongous change.”
Freeman Yoder, who is also an Operation 6:12 alumnus, said Faron Yoder meets with other alumni on a weekly basis.
“I know he’s an inspiration to a lot of the guys there,” Freeman Yoder said.
Family friend Melvin Miller said it has been “great to see the change” in Faron Yoder since the incident in May 2019.
Lamar Dean Yoder, 28, also testified on his brother’s behalf. Lamar and his parents went to the Noble County Jail to bond out Faron Yoder following the crash.
When they arrived home, Lamar Yoder told the judge, Faron Yoder wanted his parents to go inside the family home while he and his brother went to the scene of the crash.
“The first thing he wanted to do was go where the accident happened,” Lamar Yoder said. “We were there and we prayed and we cried.”
Later that same day, Faron Yoder went to the calling for Richard Miller.
The two had been longtime acquaintances.
According to Melvin Miller, Faron Yoder expressed an interest in joining the Old Amish Church, a 4-5 month process. Faron Yoder was baptized at the end of August but didn’t become an official church member until receiving communion at the end of September.
During Monday’s proceedings, Tipton pointed out that Miller was dressed quite differently than he had been when he had made his first court appearances. Miller wore traditional Old Amish clothing Monday and vconservative haircut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.