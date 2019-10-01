LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health have been working together to monitor eastern equine encephalitis virus, also known as EEE, in LaGrange County. So far in 2019, two horses in LaGrange County have tested positive for EEE virus.
Due to the detection of EEE virus activity in LaGrange County and the occurrence of human EEE cases in nearby Michigan counties, the LaGrange County Commissioners have decided to perform targeted mosquito control utilizing aerial spraying to help protect residents from EEE virus.
While rare, EEE virus can cause serious illness and is fatal in about one-third of people who are infected.
The horse cases occurred in south central LaGrange County. The area to be targeted for spraying includes the areas around Dallas Lake, Atwood Lake, and Witmer Lake. Mosquito control professionals will apply an approved pesticide, Dibrom, as an ultra-low volume spray. Sprayers will dispense very fine aerosol droplets that stay suspended in the air and kill adult mosquitoes on contact. This is a tactic other states, including Michigan, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, have used to combat EEE virus. Dibrom has been registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency since 1959 for use in the United States. Dibrom immediately begins to break down upon release. It also breaks down rapidly in water and in sunlight.
County officials are finalizing details of the aerial spraying and will provide additional information as soon a date is set so that residents can protect ornamental fish ponds and bee hives. While the spraying is expected to kill 90 percent of mosquitoes, LaGrange County residents are urged to continue to take precautions until the first hard freeze, including:
• Avoiding areas where mosquitoes breed,
• Staying indoors when mosquitoes are active,
• Utilizing an EPA-registered insect repellent; and
• Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants in areas of high mosquito activity.
In addition, residents are urged to check their property for mosquito breeding sites and take the following actions:
• Empty containers that are holding water,
• Unclog gutters,
• Keep overgrown vegetation mowed,
• Dispose of old tires and
• Maintain screens in doorways and windows.
• Swimming pools should be maintained clean and operational;
• Ornamental ponds should be aerated to prevent the collection of mosquito larvae.
For more information about EEE virus, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/easternequineencephalitis/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.