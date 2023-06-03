4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Logan J. Beer, 35, of the 600 block of Lyell Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of criminal mischief-pecuniary loss of at least $750 but less than $50,000, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class A misdemeanor; and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor. Beer was held on $2,500 bond.
Glen J. Rosswurm, 37, of the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive, Albion, was booked at 11:54 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Gary L. Seibert, 43, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 800S, Columbia City, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Seibert was held without bond.
Justin R. Shidler, 28, of the 4200 block of Walkers Ridge, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Shidler was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.