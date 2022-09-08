ALBION — The Albion Fall Celebration & Cruise-In will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Courthouse Square in downtown Albion.
The Cruise-In is open to all types of vehicles. Sidewalk sales will also be going on around the square. Roon-2-Room is sponsoring live entertainment.
A corn hole tournament and cash bar has a purse of $2,000 for the winners, sponsored by Noble County Disposal and Hidden Ego Volleyball & Event Center.
The tournament is double elimination and blind draw. The entry fee is $25 per person. Registration is at 10 a.m. with games starting at 11 a.m.
Noble County Gas & Steam Association will sponsor an Antique Tractor exhibit, Other activities include a scarecrow workshop, retail vendors, and food trucks and vendors.
The Albion S.T.A.R. Team is the festival sponsor. Go to https://www.albionstarteam.org/fall-celebration for more information.
