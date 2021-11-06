KENDALLVILLE — Wednesday's Community Crossings grant award of $315,629.62 raised some eyebrows at Kendallville City Hall.
The city had applied for a full $1 million grant, so what was with the weird award amount?
As it turned out, the grant the city received was just part of its full request, the result of an inadvertant error with a PDF document submitted as part of the application in which 15 of 22 columns got cut off.
City engineer Scott Derby had prepared an application consisting of 22 road segments in the city targeted for repair in 2022. When communities apply for the grant, they must provide estimated pricing for a variety of materials and labor for each road they'd like to rehab with grant dollars.
Derby had prepared the entire project in a large spreadsheet and then submitted it, highlighting the pertinent columns for each individual road segment as required by the state.
But what he didn't realize until Wednesday after the grant awards were announced was that 15 of the 22 columns on the right side of that PDF got cut off when they were submitted, so the state never saw them as part of the request.
That segments that got cut off included the two biggest projects in terms of estimated cost — work on Laramie Trace for about $161,000 and Wood Street work at about $141,000 — along with other roads ranging in cost from as low as about $20,500 to around $63,500 on the higher end.
Derby said the city will submit the 15 road segments meant to be included in the fall 2021 in an application period opening in spring 2022. Since construction wouldn't start until next summer anyway, the city would be able to do the full package next year, if it gets awarded in spring.
Communities are rarely turned down for Community Crossings funding — only 11 of more than 200 communities were rejected in the fall disbursement of $101.9 million — so while it's not a "sure thing," it's highly likely the city would get the money early next year.
The major drawback, however, is that having to reapply for the 15 roads not funded this falls means that will eat into the city's maximum possible grant in 2022.
Communities can receive up to $1 million from Community Crossings per year, every year, as long as their proposals are accepted.
Kendallville is only receiving the $315,000 of the possible $1 million this year, which means the remainder would take up $685,000 of next year's $1 million maximum.
If the city wanted to go after another large road work package for 2023 construction, Kendallville will either have to do split applications again in fall 2022 and spring 2023, or just wait and submit a full-sized package in spring 2023.
"We could either continue to split submittals or possibly submit the full $1 million at the 2023-1 application, either way would ensure the maximum work could be done each construction season," Derby said. "It just requires a slightly different approach. It’s not unlike how Noble County usually submits $500,000 twice a year to split things up, yet there remains only one construction season per year."
Noble County did submit two $500,000 packages this year, but had submitted both in spring in hopes of getting both at the same time. The county was only funded for one of its half-million-dollar projects in spring, but then got the other half funded in Wednesday's fall disbursement.
Kendallville has been primarily using Community Crossings to fund road maintenance work around the city. The funding the city received in 2020 awards helped pay for repaving Main Street and its cross streets downtown, as well as work on other neighborhood roads around the city.
The city will also be tapping its funds hard in the next few years for other larger road projects, as the first phase of reconstruction of Drake Road from Main Street to Weston Avenue is slated to start in 2023, with the second phase from Weston Avenue to S.R. 3 starting in 2025.
