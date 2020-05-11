ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners expressed "strong support" for the right to bear arms.
But that's the extent of the action taken by the county, as commissioners stopped short of enacting any type of sanctuary status for firearms or directives to law enforcement not to enforce certain gun laws.
Back in February, the commissioners heard from Scott Peters of the Noble County 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Movement group, who approached the board about passing an ordinance to declare Noble County a sanctuary against what he felt like were encroaching gun control restrictions nationally.
Peters had presented some potential drafts of ordinances he found online, asking the commissioners if they would support such a measure.
On the initial read, commissioners, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber and attorney Dennis Graft spotted some red flags in the drafts Peters brought, so while they didn't take any action immediately, they pledged to work on the matter further and consider something that would work for both sides.
One matter of concern for the county was the potential liability of more overt sanctuary measures. Groups are seeking pledges for local officers not to enforce gun measures that go counter to the U.S. Constitution, although it's generally not within the expertise of local law enforcement to make interpretations of the constitutional law.
In working on the issue over the past three months, Graft presented a resolution for the commissioners to consider Monday.
"We had a very good discussion with the people who were up here supporting the proposed sanctuary ordinance," Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. "Basically what we've decided to do, this resolution is in support of the Second Amendment of the Constitution."
The resolution states:
"The Board of Commissioners of Noble County, Indiana, hereby resolve that: 1. It hereby expresses its continued commitment to support all provisions of the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Indiana, including the right of the people to keep and bear arms hereby express its strong support for the rights of law-abiding citizens of Noble County to keep and bear arms," the resolution states.
While offering a declaration of support, the resolution doesn't include any actionable items or directives to county staff.
The resolution does state that the commissioners "express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens of Noble County to keep and bear arms," but does not define any such measures or direct any action of county officials or law enforcement.
As determination of constitutionality is a function of the courts up to as high as the U.S. Supreme Court and as officials would be forbidden by their oaths to enforce a law deemed unconstitutional, the resolution is likely to have little practical effect.
"I didn't want to go any farther," Graft said of the measure drawn up.
Neither Peters nor other sanctuary group members attended the meeting. Commissioner Justin Stump, who acknowledged in February he was a member of the Facebook group, said he had notified Peters but hadn't heard anything back.
Leatherman, Stump and Commissioner Anita Hess adopted the resolution unanimously.
