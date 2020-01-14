LAGRANGE — Purdue Extension LaGrange County is offering a short course created to help those who dream of owning a farm or agribusiness.
The extension service is offering a six part series for people looking to start a farm/agribusiness or for existing farmers/agribusiness owners who want to increase their management skills. Sessions will cover taking stock of your resources, understanding basic economics, principles of financial management, business planning, navigating regulatory issues and marketing. The series will be held on Wednesday evenings starting on Feb. 12, from 6–8:30 p.m. in the County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St. in LaGrange. The cost for the course is $50 per person and enrollment is limited to 20 people.
For more information about the program or enrollment, contact Steve Engleking, extension educator at 499-6334 or by email at sengleking@purdue.edu.
