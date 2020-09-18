ALBION — After years of hang-wringing and deep budget cutting, this year’s Noble County Council had an “easy” time with its annual budgeting process.
The 2 1/2-day process ended Wednesday with no painful budget cuts.
“It was pretty easy,” Noble County Council president Denise Lemmon said Thursday.
The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance will have the final say on the county’s budget.
Included in the county’s budget numbers was a 2.8% across-the-board wage increase for county employees, Lemmon said.
There have been times when Noble County has had to cut more than $1 million out of its budget. This year, county consultant, Jeff Peters recommended the council cut only $280,000.
“We cut maybe half that much,” Lemmon said. “We’re way below the growth quotient the state has given us.”
It is the lowest figure cut in the 14 years that Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, a former county auditor, has been involved in the process.
The state allowed a 4.2% growth quotient this year.
The growth quotient is a calculation the state uses to help limit total increases in government spending to within reasonable means based on past economic growth. The percentage is figured off a running six-year average of non-farm income, so good economic times allows for bigger growth in government spending.
Right now, the growth quotient calculation has six solid years of strong economic times in it, leading to one of the biggest increases in recent history.
Just five years ago, for the 2016 budget, local governments were restricted to a mere 2.6% increase. Local governments went through several years of dealing with small growth because the budgetary calculation was loaded down with the impacts of the Great Recession, including in 2009 when statewide income actually dropped about 3%.
Despite the state’s optimism, the county’s departments and the council were wary of the potential effects of COVID-19 on revenue. Lemmon said the state’s growth quotient max was a best-case scenario in a time when there are some financial questions amid the pandemic.
The county’s proposed 2021 General Fund budget, where most of the salaries are paid, was set at $14,547,602, according Knafel. That’s a 3.69% increase from the $14,029,688 approved in last year’s budgeting process.
None of the county’s department heads budgeted to the maximum allowed by the state’s growth quotient.
With the cuts made by the council, Noble County likely won’t have to dip into cash reserves this year.
Lemmon credited the “lean and mean” approach of the department heads as well as a like-minded county council with the ease of this year’s budgeting process.
Knafel, who doesn’t have a vote in the budgeting process, also served an invaluable role.
“She’s a great leader in the whole discussion,” Lemmon said.
