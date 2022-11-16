WASHINGTON — Jim Banks will not be the next GOP majority whip in the House.
Banks, R-Columbia City, cruised to re-election in northeast Indiana's deep red 3rd District with 65% of the vote last week, but picking up votes on Capitol Hill Tuesday turned out to be a little more difficult.
Although the 2022 general election vote isn't yet finalized, Republicans look poised to take control of the House by a slim margin. With the narrow majority set to flip from Democrats to Republicans come Jan. 1, the GOP caucus held leadership votes on Tuesday to make ready for the change in chamber control.
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy won the nod to step up from minority leader to Speaker of the House, with current minority whip Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana poised to step into the majority leader role.
That left a gap behind in the No. 3 job in the House leadership — majority whip — and three candidates jockeying for the job.
After closed-door voting Tuesday, the caucus opted to elect Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, their chief campaign officer, over Banks and Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson.
Banks, who has chaired the Republican Study Committee, the largest Republican caucus in the House, had been looking to jump into a more senior role with the party in the new Congress as he prepares to start his fourth term.
According to media reports from Capitol Hill, Banks led after the first ballot while Emmer barely survived to the second ballot by just a single vote over Ferguson.
But when the second round of voting came around — candidates in caucus votes need to win an outright majority to claim victory, with the lowest vote-getter eliminated after each round — most of Ferguson's supporters ended up breaking for Emmer, giving him a nine vote margin over Banks.
The majority whip race got heated last month amid accusations that Emmer or his staff had fed quotes to a reporter in a Daily Beast article about the upcoming race, suggesting that Banks had taken on popular Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson's son, Buckley, as a staffer in an effort to curry favor within the caucus. The story generated ire against Emmer from both the prime-time cable personality as well as former President Donald Trump.
Among the three candidates in the whip race, Banks has positioned himself most closely to Trump, with the caucus election being viewed as somewhat of a barometer from where Republicans were looking to go two years out from Trump's electoral defeat in 2020.
Although Republicans are expected to take back control of the House, the majority will be slim, as the "red wave" being discussed prior to Nov. 8 didn't materialize. Multiple Trump-endorsed candidates at the state and federal level lost their elections.
Some Republicans have already started to draw some space between themselves and the former president, who announced Tuesday he is launching a 2024 bid to try to reclaim the White House.
A request for comment from Banks' office was not returned as of Wednesday morning.
