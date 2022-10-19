LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s Board of Trustees crossed a lot of procedural ‘T’s and dotted procedural ‘I’s at their Monday night meeting as they worked their way through all the items that needed to be clarified before they passed the school district’s 2023 budget of $23.7 million.
Among the items they approved, the board gave the school’s business manager Jamesi Lemon permission to move $1 million of the district’s money into the school district’s rainy day fund. That account had previously been at a zero balance. They also approved a measure to deposit account interest in the school’s educational fund, clarify appropriations and tax rates and distribute local income tax.
The board also approved the school district’s 2023 bus replacement plan that will replace two full-sized buses in its transportation fleet.
Dr. Traci Blaize, the Lakeland Superintendent, unveiled her School Improvement Plan that gives both administrators and staff a road map for the district’s future. Key elements of that plan include working to see that only 30 percent or less of the school’s primary students score in the low to low average range of the spring 2023 NWEA reading foundations test.
Blaize also would like to see 70% of the school district’s second-grade students perform at the average, high average, and high range of the district’s 2023 spring NWEA mathematics test. Blaize would like to see the primary school reduce its chronic absenteeism rate.
At the intermediate school, Blaize’s first goal is to see school proficiency as measured by the ILEARN state standardized test increase by at least 8 percent for the students in the school’s ELA population and then another 5 percent in the following school year.
She also hopes to see the intermediate school students’ overall proficiency as measured by ILEARN increase. Blaize also wants to see the number of students who missed a full 10% of the school year last year decrease. During the 2021-22 school year, she reported, 53 students were absent from school at least 10% of the year.
At the high school wants to utilize the new math curriculum to increase Algebra proficiency levels by 5%, raise graduation rates back above 90%and reduce the school’s chronic absenteeism rate to less than 5 percent. Last year that rate stood at better than 20 percent.
Blaize also presented board members with a new branding and marketing plan proposed by a former Lakeland student, Kyle Keaffaber, who now owns and operates a Plymouth, Michigan, design and planning firm, Farber Design Company.
Keaffaber’s proposal included hosting a meeting with interested parties to better understand the school district. His firm would then research all past Lakeland logos and help develop brand identity and standards, refine that design, and finally present detailed brand standard to the board. The cost to do such is estimated at $4,700.
Keaffaber, an architect, also is proposing a redesign and update of the school district’s press box at the football field. That process is estimated to cost about $9,000. Keaffaber also submitted a plan to redesign and repaint the school’s main gym floor. The project is estimated to cost about $18,000
In other matters, the board approved allowing board member Rob West to act as the volunteer seventh-grade basketball coach, employee Kaeleigh Leis as a Latch Key Helper at the primary school, named Casey Rowe and James Purkey as English teachers at the Jr./Sr. High School, named Jennifer Miller and Guy Glick as the Ski Club sponsors at the Jr./Sr. High School, appointed Chance Varner as the junior high school instrument teacher and named Jerald Miller as the sixth-grade basketball coach.
The board accepted the resignation of Andrew Barrand as the sixth-grade boys’ basketball coach, the resignation of Melissa Bateman as the sixth-grade girls’ basketball coach, and approved the transfer of Jarold Weimer from his position as the seventh-grade boys’ basketball coach to eighth-grade boys volunteer coach, the transfer of Michael as the freshman boys basketball coach to the freshman boys volunteer basketball coach, and the transfer of Mark Summers from his position as a bus driver to substitute bus driver.
Three people complained to board members about a recent Jr./Sr. High School student display, but failed to identify themselves at the meeting.
Log In
