ROME CITY — In a continued effort to help keep the community and its residents safe the Town of Rome City’s Marshal’s office recently acquired a new tool.
The new tool for the department an electronic warning sign flashes motorists speeds and can also be used to deliver messages to drivers.
Marshal Paul Hoffman informed the Rome City Town Council Monday night that his department recently received a grant from All Traffic Solutions for the new piece of equipment valued at approximately $6,000.
“It was an awesome gift to receive,” Hoffman said. “Budget wise we just don’t have the money to support items like this.”
All Traffic Solutions, provides police departments around the country with two grant opportunities a month for their communities. Hoffman said he applied in September and received the award in October.
The new sign was installed on the north side of Front Street warning motorist headed west. Located three blocks from S.R. 9 the sign was placed several hundred feet in front of another new electronic crosswalk sign that was installed earlier this fall.
Both tools together help to keep residents safe as they cross Front Street from the apartments on the north side of the street. New sidewalks were also installed along the south side of Front Street and Grove Street earlier this year.
Before the improvements children were forced to walk along the grass area of Front Street to get to and from Rome City Elementary School.
The sign, which is solar powered includes software that collects motorist data, which can be utilized by the marshal’s office.
Having two full time officers Hoffman said managing their time is important to the department.
“We have to manage our resources to best help the public,” he said. “This tool gives us a way to determine where we need to position ourselves for traffic enforcement.”
Hoffman said after the sign’s installation on Tuesday, he watched as traffic passed it. He said it was doing its job as people would hit their brakes when passing the sign flashing 25 mph.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s average speed on the road was between 23 mph and 30 mph, but Hoffman said the sign did record six motorists driving between 40 and 44 mph.
From 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the sign flashes pedestrian crossing warning motorists of the upcoming cross walk.
Hoffman said the sign can be moved around the community to enforce speeds on other roads. Residents living along Grant Street, Gale Street, Lions Drive, Spring Beach Drive and others have raised concerns about motorists’ speeds.
“We are trying to make sure we are doing our part in community policing,” Hoffman said.
During Monday night’s meeting Hoffman also informed the board that Chief Deputy Dustin Fike recently graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Tier II program. Fike graduated Dec. 1 he was hired and sworn-in June 15.
“We congratulate Dustin on this accomplishment,” Hoffman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.