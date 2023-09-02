NDIANAPOLIS — State health officials urge caution and awareness after the West Nile Virus was detected in a mosquito sample collected in Noble County.

No human cases of the disease have been detected this year. However, the Indiana Department of Health expects virus activity to continue across the state during mosquito season, which continues through the first hard freeze.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.