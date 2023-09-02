NDIANAPOLIS — State health officials urge caution and awareness after the West Nile Virus was detected in a mosquito sample collected in Noble County.
No human cases of the disease have been detected this year. However, the Indiana Department of Health expects virus activity to continue across the state during mosquito season, which continues through the first hard freeze.
Residents should take the following steps to eliminate potential breeding grounds:
• Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots, or other containers that can hold
• Each week, empty and scrub items that hold water such as birdbaths, toys,
pools, and flowerpot saucers;
• Repair failed septic systems;
• Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;
• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;
• Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;
• Frequently replace the water in pet bowls;
• Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.
State health officials recommend the following personal protective measures:
• Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially during evening hours, from dusk to dawn, and in the early morning);
• Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol to clothes and exposed skin;
• Cover exposed skin by wearing long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded and shady areas;
• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
About 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will not develop any symptoms.
Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Less than 1% of people infected with the virus will develop severe illness affecting the nervous system, which can include inflammation in the brain or in the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. About 10% of severe disease cases are fatal.
People older than 60 years and those receiving immunosuppressive medications or treatments are at greatest risk of severe WNV disease.
People who think they may have West Nile virus should contact their health care provider.
