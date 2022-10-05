KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville's Historic Preservation Commission gave quick OKs to two downtown building owners looking to fix up their windows and bricks.
Commission members didn't have much to discuss Wednesday in reviewing projects at 117 E. William St. and 203 S. Main St., with the commission looking forward to seeing some improvements at both structures.
At 117 E. Main St., the Shanhower building that formerly housed Modern Printing, owner Steve Johnson is looking to start replacing the many windows on the building as well as conduct maintenance on the brick facade.
The building is currently vacant, but has been identified in the past by city leaders as a real spot of potential due to its unique facade and layout.
Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson, whose husband Steve was the applicant on the request, said they had quoted window replacement with a vendor and received a low number of $40,000 with prices spiraling up from there.
So, instead, her husband is doing the work himself.
"My husband is doing it window pane by window pane, so it's going to take some time," Kristen Johnson said, noting he can get about five or six done per day when working on it. "There's a lot."
"A lot" is an understatement. The second-floor front facade of the building has 136 individuals panes, and that's not including additional alley-side and rear windows that also contain 40-plus individuals panes of glass in them.
The buildings does have several broken out windows, which Kristen Johnson said is frustrating because people will walk down the alley and just break glass on a whim.
The other project at 203 S. Main St. by James Pauken is an ongoing rehabilitation and restoration of the former A&G Supply building just south of William Street.
The building, which was damaged in the wind storm that hit the city on Aug. 10, 2020, and never properly repaired, was sold after the gun shop moved out and is now being fixed up.
Crews recently pulled down the old vinyl siding that was covering the second-floor facade, revealing a wall of red brick underneath.
The commission previously granted an approval to start the renovation process by removing vinyl and dealing with the damaged structure, but had planned a step-by-step approach so they could weigh in on next steps after the facade was uncovered and its condition could be assessed.
Those bricks are in decent condition, so Pauken is now looking to get them cleaned up, said Deb Parcell, the Indiana Landmarks consultant to the commission. Parcell recommended the owner use the least-impactful methods to clean the bricks and tuckpoint them. Pauken suggested a sealer coat, which Parcell said shouldn't be needed if the facade is solid, but if it is needed the owner would have to check with staff first before applying.
Pauken was agreeable to those conditions.
"It's like everything else, we're taking it step by step basis, starting with the low pressure and scrubbing and see where it goes," he said.
Pauken said he's working to get the retail space on the first-floor rehabbed first, then will focus on the second-floor, which will be used for rentals. The second floor is currently divided for three apartments — two studios over the street and a larger two-bedroom space in the back — and will require some work before they're ready.
Commission members were pleased to see the improvements that have already happened and gave their approval for work to continue.
In other business Wednesday, the commission:
• Discussed the possibility of a celebration event to recognize the recently restoration project at 113 N. Main St. that led to the installation of the "A. Anderson" name at the parapet of the building in recognition of its builder, Alonso Anderson.
Anderson, a freed slave originally from North Carolina, made his home in Kendallville and built the building in 1895 for his family's barber shop and women's hair salon.
As part of the historic Iddings-Gilbert-Leader-Anderson block north of Mitchell Street, Anderson's name had never adorned the building he built like the others.
Board members, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and Kristen Johnson discussed some sort of small celebration event, or perhaps tying it in with Kendallville's 160th birthday next year, including the possibility of inviting some of Anderson's descendants to attend and/or getting cooperation from state African American heritage organizations who might be interested in its history.
