A refill

A passenger in the Indiana Festival Guide truck refills the bubble machines during the 2022 Marshmallow Festival parade. The bubble machines were attached to the outside mirrors on either side. The 2023 Grand Parade will take place Monday, Labor Day, at 2 p.m.

 Sheryl Prentice

LIGONIER — The 32nd annual Ligonier Marshmallow Festival kicks off today for a Labor Day weekend of marshmallow-themed fun.

Tonight’s events take place at Kenney Park. Kids Activities and a marshmallow roast begin at 6 p.m., followed by the John Ness Band with rock-and-roll music and fireworks at dusk.

