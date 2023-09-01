LIGONIER — The 32nd annual Ligonier Marshmallow Festival kicks off today for a Labor Day weekend of marshmallow-themed fun.
Tonight’s events take place at Kenney Park. Kids Activities and a marshmallow roast begin at 6 p.m., followed by the John Ness Band with rock-and-roll music and fireworks at dusk.
Saturday’s events take place in the Main and Third streets intersection near Ligonier Public Library. Here is the schedule:
Car show registration: 8 a.m., at Union and Main streets. Car show open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Merchant booths open and the opening ceremony: 10 a.m.
Marshmallow Games and Lego Derby Track: 10 a.m. to noon, Ligonier Public Library lawn.
Pedal Tractor Registration: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for racers and pullers in age groups for kids, teens and adults on Main Street.
T.A.G. Art: Meet Spiderman at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and Captain America at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the library lawn. Bring your camera for photos.
Your Party Princess: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet Disney princesses Mirabel, Rapunzel and Tinkerbell on the library lawn. Bring your camera.
Marshmallow Bake-Off, noon, at the former Ligonier Fire Station. Entries accepted from 11:30 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.
Pedal Tractor Pulls: noon, Main Street Stage.
Face Painting: noon to 5 p.m., library lawn.
Bingo: noon to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St.
Tractor Pull: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street south of Union Street.
Ligonier Police Department Bike Rodeo: 3 p.m., West Noble Primary School, Union Street.
Cadence: music show, 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Main Street Stage.
Todd Allen Herendeen and the FTD Band: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street Stage.
Ligonier Fire Department Blue Light Parade, 9:30 p.m., Cavin Street. Line up at West Nobel Primary School from 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Merchant and food vendors, games, Bingo and midway tides by B.A.J.A. will continue every day during the festival. No pets, bicycles, roller blades, roller skates, skateboards or alcohol are permitted in the festival area.
