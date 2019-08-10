Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Adam J. Hart, 39, of the 300 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Hart was held without bond.
Philip E. Myers, 56, of the 5600 block of South Shewski Road, Knox, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a court order. No charging information provided. Myers was held without bond.
Allison L. Slone, 44, of the 100 block of East Sixth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor. Slone was held on $3,500 bond.
Nathan A. Wallen, 43, of the 00 block of West C.R. 900N, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle with a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony; and false report/informing, a Class B misdemeanor. Wallen was held without bond.
Chad E. Delong, 35, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Derek L. Egly, 33, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on a pair of warrants. No charging information provided. Egly was held on $1,000 bond.
Bryson C. Greer, 21, of the 1600 block of C.R. 8, Ashley, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Greer was held on $4,500 bond.
Dena L. Kreger, 40, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Kreger was held on $3,500 bond.
Hashem I. Alhawaj, 29, of the 1900 block of Bayview Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Alhawaj was held on $3,500 bond.
Keith Cuci, 44, of the 300 block of Prairie Cove, Avilla, was booked at 4:21 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a pair of court orders.
Anthony J. Goree, 22, of the 2400 block of Smith Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Goree was held on $3,500 bond.
Randy L. Heltzel, 45, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Heltzel was held on $450 cash bond.
Mikayla M. Hughes, 24, of the 400 block of West Sherwood Terrace, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Hughes was held without bond.
Kevin R. Slone, 35, of the 100 block of East William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Slone was held on $3,500 bond.
Chelsey S. Woodward, 28, of the 4400 block of East C.R. 1300N, Syracuse, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class A misdemeanor. Woodward was held on $3,500 bond.
