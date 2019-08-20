LIGONIER — Chuck Schlemmer is continuing to serve the community even after his accident.
In a public Facebook post Monday, one of Schlemmer’s daughters said the family was waiting to determine if he was able to make a full organ donation before they take him off a ventilator.
“He has been the healthiest person I know (he’d give a lotta 30 yr olds a run for their money — probably literally if you dared to challenge him). And we all know he has a strong heart,” his daughter Liz said in a post.
The longtime West Noble cross country coach was seriously injured on Friday afternoon when he was hit on his bicycle by a U-Haul truck. Police allege that Ryan Gravit of LaGrange was driving while intoxicated and struck Schlemmer head-on on River Road near Ligonier.
Schlemmer was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with critical injuries including a brain injury, broken bones and a collapsed lung.
In the Monday Facebook post, Schlemmer's daughter also asked if anyone with B positive blood needed an organ donated to them, and said they might be able to “fast-track” them to those in need.
"It could be a day or couple of days to see. We may also take the time to seek a second opinion to get the highest confidence in our decision," Liz wrote.
While Schlemmer’s family has been updating everyone on his status, the rest of the community offered mountains of support.
At West Noble High School, where Schlemmer was still teaching the day he was hit on his bike, a display case and the hallway surrounding it has been dedicated to messages to the former coach.
In front of the display case is a table with markers and paper so students can write their responses.
“Mr. Schlemmer,” one note starts out, “You have touched the lives of so many. You have empowered West Noble is [sic] many ways. Thank you. You mission to make the world a better place will continue on. You will be missed Schlemdog.”
“Schlem,” another note reads, “You were the most inspiring teacher. I was in your class during the lockdown last year and I remembered that no one really was scared because you’re the one protecting us. Keep us protected now.”
Another note was signed by cross-country runner Yarency Murillo.
“I will never forget the way your face lights up each time we won or the time you threatened to take my legs if I didn’t use them better. No matter how tired you were, you were there running by my side until you stopped coaching. Even after retirement, you continued to believe in me. We will continue to run miles for you, Schlem.”
Some of the notes were posted in the West Noble Charger Nation public Facebook group. The page has been a popular spot for people to show support, too.
One post in the group included yearbook pictures of Schlemmer running at a cross country meet as a West Noble student. The yearbook, which was from 1979, also said Schlemmer was the team captain that year.
An image that has been circulating is a graphic of a green ribbon, which stands for organ donation. Some have changed their profile pictures to the ribbon to commend Schlemmer on potentially saving lives of others who need an organ transplant.
Some on Facebook also suggested selling t-shirts and decals with the green ribbon, or adorning football players’ helmets with the symbol for the next game.
