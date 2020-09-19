WOLCOTTVILLE — After being forced to cancel its annual summer celebration and fundraiser because of the danger presented by the coronavirus pandemic to cancer survivors, the people that put together LaGrange County’s Relay for Life organization will finally get a chance to celebrate all of those who’ve beat cancer and remember all of those who didn’t at a special Relay for Life event next Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Delt Church Park just outside of Wolcottville.
Organizers admit this event will be a very different Relay that most people remember, but say that doesn’t make it any less important.
“It’s is going to be different, with COVID here. It’s a different location, it’s a different time of year, and it’s a different production if you will,” said Christine Yoder, one of the event’s organizers. “Whereas Relay before has been everyone hanging out and being up close and personal, with COVID this is going to be more of a social distancing event. And it’s a drive-thru event.”
Relay will be shorter than in year’s past, lasting only three hours instead of the typical daylong event. But Yoder said organizers have so carefully planned this year’s Relay that the event still fulfills the organization’s goals.
“It hits all the mission points. It shows love to our survivors and caregivers, and honors both our survivors and those who have passed,” she explained.
Because its a shorter event, fundraising has taken a backseat to Relay’s mission of honoring and remembering those affected by cancer. Visitors to this year’s event can choose to make a true drive-thru event and stay in their vehicles while still participating, or park and spend a few minutes at each of the events scattered around the park.
People driving into the park will be met at registration. At that point, visitors will be instructed to tune their vehicle’s radio to a local Relay for Life radio station where they’ll hear short stories from survivors, and stories about why people Relay year after year.
The first stop once in the park is the survivor’s stop, where cancer survivors will be given a large welcome along with a medal. The next stop along the way is what organizers are calling a “try-a-thon,” where visitors will be encouraged to stop and try things considered essential for a healthy life. The next stop will include food trucks, followed by a small luminary staging area, then a stage where live bands will perform, and finally, a fight back against cancer area.
“I want people to remember when this is done that, yes, they came to Relay and yes it was different, absolutely nothing like anything they’ve ever experienced before. But darned if they aren’t going to remember at least four or five things about this year’s event,” Yoder said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are now highlighting the push to raise funds to help fund cancer research. Yoder said because of the current economy, Relay organizers weren’t as comfortable asking for donations. Unfortunately, that means research dollars are down, and programs to provide services for cancer victims could be affected.
“Without the research, there’s no cure. But we know a lot of businesses have closed, and a lot of businesses are struggling, and now isn’t the time to ask for donations,” she explained. “The downside to all of this is the American Cancer Society has had to withstand a lot of funding cuts. They’ve tried not to cut services, but it’s a point now where it’s going to affect services.”
Yoder said Relay reminds people that even now, the threat cancer poses in the community is real, and events like Relay are still a good way to remind people that some still need help.
“This helps keep Relay and its mission in people’s minds,” she explained. “This event reminds people that cancer is still here, and its still affecting people. Some of us are still dying, some of us are still fighting, and all of us need the research.”
