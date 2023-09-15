LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County jail announced three arrests on Thursday.
• Marcos Lopez Mendez, 25, of the 200 block of West Street, Angola, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. by LaGrange County police on charges of operating without ever receiving a driver’s license and operating on suspended registration. No bond information provided.
• Mary Norris, 35, of the 400 block of East Spring Street in LaGrange was arrested at 2:15 p.m. by LaGrange town police on charges of marijuana possession and possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided.
• Colt Walters, 27, of the 500 block of South 250W in LaGrange was arrested at 9:24 p.m. by LaGrange County police on charges of aggravated battery and criminal reckless use of a vehicle. No bond information provided
