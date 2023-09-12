ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners got some good fiscal news at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting — right when they needed it.
Bids to remove the septic system and run a 2-inch forced sewer main from the complex on S.R. 9 o the town of Albion’s sewer system came in well under early projections.
Pinpoint Directional Drilling Inc. of Huntington’s base bid for the project was approximately $80,000. Pulver Asphalt Paving Inc. of Albion’s base bid was $128,000.
The commissioners had decided several months ago to pay for the work out of their American Rescue Plan monies. Early estimates put the project cost at $200,000 to fun the forced main approximately 1,740 feet from the South Complex location on S.R. 9 to the town’s manhole on River Road.
The project will include the installation of a grinder to chop up any items that otherwise might end up bogging down sewer lines or causing issues at the town of Albion’s sewage lagoon system.
The commissioners took both bids under advisement so engineers and project manager Randy Sexton, Noble County’s surveyor, could make sure the bids matched the specifications for the project.
The bid could be awarded as early as the commissioners’ next meeting on Sept. 25.
The lower-than-expected bids were good news for the commissioners.
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said as of Monday there was just over $5 million in American Rescue Plan monies remaining. But she pointed out that extensive work at the Noble County Jail was expected to take up another $1.2 million.
The sheriff’s department’s project has involved new roofing, plumbing, boilers, water heaters and the installation of a new chiller.
The cost of the sewer extension project will also be subtracted from that ARP fund total.
Originally, the commissioners said they hoped they would be able to use $4.5 million in ARP money to help fund the Noble County Courthouse Renovation project.
Noble County Engineer Zack Smith, who is managing the courthouse project, also brought some good news to Monday’s meeting.
Smith said three bids had been submitted for new furniture, fixtures and equipment to be installed at the courthouse after renovation work is complete, with the lowest bid coming in at $331,000.
The commissioners had budgeted $500,000 for this portion of the $8 million renovation project.
Smith said final construction drawings were finished on Friday and the county should be ready to send out main bidding specs soon.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners voted to try something a little different with safety striping at all of the county’s 25 rural train crossings — plastic markings instead of the traditional paint.
Smith said the plastic is heated and then fixed to the road surface. While this will cost double the normal cost of painting the markings on either side of each crossing, it could last up to six times as long.
• The commissioners approved a traffic pattern change in Orange Township at a three-way intersection where C.R. 150E, C.R. 175E and Canal Road come together. Once signs are erected, westbound traffic will have to stop at the intersection.
The change came following a public hearing. One citizen who lives in the area approved of the change, but said he wanted to make sure it would be properly marked.
Smith said there will be a sign placed 500 feet before the stop sign, and then two stop signs — on either side of the road will also be erected. Special reflective taping and other special marking techniques will be used.
“We do everything possible to make it highly visible,” Smith said.
The citizen who spoke up said he was satisfied with the steps being taken by the Noble County Highway Department.
• The commissioners discussed a request from a subdivision on Highland Drive in Sparta Township to have that main drive be accepted into the county’s road program.
Highland Drive is a single-road subdivision with 11 homes. The stretch of road is approximately 1,565 feet long.
The commissioners said they would only accept the road if the people who lived in the subdivision made improvements to the road first, improvements that could cost anywhere from $12,300 to $42,300.
