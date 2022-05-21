KENDALLVILLE — It never hurts to be nice.
Because the city of Kendallville and Great Indiana Golf, based at Cobblestone Golf Course, rolled out the welcome mat in 2007, a group of golfers from all corners of the United States and internationally returns each year to play the Kendallville Open.
While they’re here, they eat in local restaurants, stay in local lodging and shop locally. They also make financial contributions to a community where they don’t live.
On Friday morning, the group of 36 players gathered under cloudy skies at Cobblestone for its 15th annual tournament, hosted by Pete Levine of San Diego, one of the four original founders. Another founder, Brendan Yoshimoto, presented a $2,000 donation to East Noble High School athletic director Nick David for uniforms, cart fees, bags, golf balls and other equipment for the Knight golf program.
Kendallville City Council member and avid golfer Jim Dazey had the honor of hitting the ceremonial first tee shot before the foursomes took off in their golf carts. Dazey welcomed the guests and gave a humorous speech, ghostwritten by the tournament founders.
Levine said the tournament was on hiatus during the pandemic, but this year’s return drew players from Chicago, California, Arizona, Denver, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Ohio and other regions in the Midwest. The player who traveled the furthest came from Bermuda.
The 2022 Kendallville Open took place at Cobblestone on Friday, and will move to Glendarin Hills Golf Club in Angola on Saturday. Cobblestone hosts the tournament annually on Friday, and the tournament rotates among the other Great Indiana Golf courses for Saturday.
In a Zoom interview in April, the four founders, Levine, Yoshimoto, Mike Robinson and Michael Cahill chose Kendallville to play golf. Levine was the last to join the group.
“I wasn’t familiar with the Midwest,” said Yoshimoto. “A friend Googled Indiana golf packages and Great Indiana Golf came up.”
Cahill knew about Great Indiana Golf. His aunt, Brenda Rummell, is a golfer and lives in Kendallville.
The others couldn’t believe how affordable golf is in Kendallville. Rummell vouched for the quality of the courses and the prices.
“The city has always welcomed us, Kathy Dues at the golf course, the Best Western and Applebee’s,” Levine said.
The Kendallville Open, or TKO, evolved to grow the field of players, none of whom are from Kendallville, and added a tournament flag, championship cup, the Bixler Blazer, and a Champions Dinner at Applebee’s. The restaurant has a framed photograph of the group in its dining room.
The players grew to love the Kendallville community and decided in 2012 that it was time to give something back. The founders contacted Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and donated to her Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. Donations the next two years went to the East Noble golf program.
Then cancer struck, both for Handshoe and one of the founders. The tournament turned its generosity to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To date, TKO Cares donations have totaled nearly $7,000.
Dazey said the value of The Kendallville Open to the community is immeasurable,
“I love having them in Kendallville,” he said of the players. “They are fun, and fun loving. The stay-and-play packages do wonderful things.”
Indeed, Great Indiana Golf boosts the local economy to the tune of more than a half-million dollars annually. Coordinator Kathy Dues said this year, 3,000 golfers will generate $700,000 in business.
