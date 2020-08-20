KENDALLVILLE — East Noble is ready to close out a sale of 35.6 acres across from South Side Elementary which will be developed into Kendallville’s first new housing subdivision in more than a decade.
First announced back in January, the land is finally ready to change hands officially in a closing on Wednesday.
Developers are platting a new 70-home subdivision located right across from the South Side Elementary school. The new development will be located on the east side of Sherman Street across from the school, with a second access point off Waits Road.
Brad Griffith of BST Capital LLC, the developer that’s planning the subdivision, said in January the plan was to build 56 single-family homes as well as 14 villa-style retirement homes.
Based on the style and model of the home, Griffith said he estimated new homes would range from $150,000-$250,000.
Kendallville had just 15 housing starts in 2019 and hasn’t had a developer plot a new housing development since the late 1990s when Orchard Place was laid out.
East Noble has owned the land since it purchased it for $240,000 in January 2003.
The land was once considered it as a possible off-site soccer complex for the high school and was briefly considered as a location for the new East Noble Middle School. But plans never worked out and a new use was never identified, so the land was put up for sale in 2016.
East Noble came to an agreement with BST Capital and its housing plan and agreed to sell the acreage.
The sale price will be $250,000, Chief Operations and Financial Officer Brian Leitch said, so East Noble will essentially recover its initial investment in the property with a small profit. BST Capital will pay all closing costs for the sale.
Board member Dan Beall moved to approve the sale with a “ra-ra,” and the board unanimously agreed to close the deal.
In other business in a brief school board meeting at the district’s administration building Wednesday, Superintendent Ann Linson announced that, due to the school closure on Aug. 11 after a high-powered wind storm trashed Kendallville the night before, knocking out power to a substantial portion of the city, East Noble will add the missed day to the end of the 2020-21 calendar.
East Noble did not call an e-learning day, mainly due to so many households being without power on Aug. 11, Linson said. After consulting with the teacher’s association, the district opted not to shorten a break or cancel a one-day holiday day in its calendar and instead will add the day on to summer.
Linson said that it’s probably been the first time in six or seven years and since the advent of e-learning that the school year has had to be extended.
The new last day of school for this year is now Wednesday, May 27.
