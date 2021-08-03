ALBION — The last time Shellie Coney put out an advertisement for a part-time dispatcher, Noble County’s E-911 director did not get a single applicant.
Not at the $12 rate she advertised.
On Monday, the Noble County Council decided to put off Coney’s request to increase that starting part-time rate to $17 per hour.
With only two weeks remaining until budget hearings, the council decided to wait until then to make a determination if such an increase is warranted.
Coney currently has one permanent part-time position open but is otherwise fully staffed, she said.
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said the part-time wage rate as set by the council for county employees has a range of $10-$14.
Coney was encouraged to advertise for the position at the $14 rate and see if she would get any takers. If not, she can always request the increase when she comes before the council for her department’s annual budget talks in two weeks.
Coney said its not just the wage, but the difficulty of the job that makes it hard to find workers.
“It’s the emotional toll,” Coney said. “It affects you immediately.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, Knafel gave the seven council members their packets for budget hearings which are set to begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 16.
Knafel did not go into specifics, but said some department heads had gone above the 3.5% overall increase recommended by the state. She also said some departments had requested additional employees, and that it would be up to those department heads to justify their requests.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said during his budget hearing, he was looking to suggest increasing the amount he had available for bridge replacement and maintenance.
Smith told the council he would like to see if the Noble County Sheriff’s Department could pay for jail maintenance from the public safety tax instead of using 25% of the Cumulative Capital Development fund for that purpose.
The county highway department utilizes the other 75%.
“If there is public safety money available (for jail maintenance) that would be a good fit,” Smith said.
Adding the 25% from the CCD fund would give the highway department an additional $200,000 for bridge replacement and maintenance.
Smith also reported to the council that the new county annex building being constructed on the block west of the Noble County Courthouse was coming along nicely.
“You’re going to see major progress in the next couple of months,” Smith said. “I think we’ll have a very nice building.”
Council president Denise Lemmon complimented Smith on his oversight of the project.
“We appreciate your work and vigilance in keeping us on track,” she said.
Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers told the council his department had only one mile of chip sealing remaining to be done as well as two miles of reconstruction remaining.
