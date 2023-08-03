10 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Ten people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Michael K. Davidsen, 64, of the 11300 block of West C.R. 200N, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. Davidsen was held without bond.
Jace L. Jackson, 18, of the 200 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging as Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Jackson was held on $1,500 bond.
Michael J. Ketcham, 53, of the 52700 block of S.R. 13, Middlebury, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Ketcham was held without bond.
Bonnie L. Meyers, 54, of the 1100 block of Myrtle Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Billy J. Moore, 61, of the 400 block of Washington Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Moore was held on $1,500 bond.
David B. Schocke, 45, of the 700 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was booked at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Sarah M. Sizemore, 45, of the 700 block of Kelly Street Extended, Rome City, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Sizemore was released on her own recognizance.
Lisa M. Smith, 41, of the 400 block of Mill Street, Churbusuco, was booked at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Mitchell L. Troyer, 33, of the 1400 block of East C.R. 750N, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of precursors with intent to manufacture, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Troyer was held without bond.
Brent A. Wagner, 45, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wagner was held on $100 bond.
2 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Two people were booked Tuesday into the LaGrange County Jail, according to jail records.
Calvin Staks, 36, of the 4300 block of Alverado Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. No bond information provided.
Allen Pack, 41, of the 3700 block of East C.R. 400N, Howe, was arrested at 6 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.