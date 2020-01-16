NORTH MANCHESTER — The East Noble Science Olympiad team started their year at the Manchester University Invitational on Saturday, finishing sixth of 20 teams.
This year’s team is composed of four seniors, five juniors, two sophomores, three freshmen and one exchange student. Seven of the 15 members of this year’s team are brand new to the Science Olympiad team.
Teams that finished fifth of better in individual events included:
Anatomy/Physiology — 1st Ian Schowe/Connor Hesher
Chem Lab — 4th Ian Schowe/Connor Hesher
Designer Genes — 2nd Ian Schowe/Ethan Fuller
Detector Building — 2nd Addie Dills/Rachel Hand
Experimental Design — 4th Ian Schowe/Addie Dills/Rachel Hand
Geologic Mapping — 3rd Ian Schowe/Holly Butler
Machines — 5th Ben Jansen/Connor Hesher
Protein Modeling — 4th Ben Jansen/Sadie Helmkamp/Jack Meyer
Sounds of Music — 5th Jack Meyer/Josh Prater
Wright Stuff — 2nd Wesley Potts/Ryoya Oikawa
The team competes again in February at the IU Northwest Regional on Feb. 15 in hopes of qualifying for the State Science Olympiad tournament at Purdue March 21.
