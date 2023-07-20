KENDALLVILLE — When it comes to crime, less is definitely more.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Kendallville City Council meeting, Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe made special mention of the monthly report submitted by Police Chief Lance Waters.
That report included data that showed Kendallville officers filed a total of 35 criminal charges against 22 adults in the month of June, and that there had been no juveniles charged.
No juvenile charges.
For the entire month.
Handshoe said that was good news.
Waters’ report was full of similar tidings.
The KPD conducted 25 criminal investigations in June, which is down 11 (30%) from the three-year average. The three-year average for thefts is 10 per month, and there were seven in June. Battery cases and criminal mischief cases were also down fromthe three-year average.
In June, there were 14 drug charges, five of which were meth-related. There were eight alcohol-related charges, including five driving while intoxicated. Two individuals were arrested on theft charges.
Officers issued 36 traffic citations and gave 494 warnings. There were 41 vehicular crashes in the month, four of which involved personal injury.
Police issued warnings for two substandard housing complaints, nine rubbish, two animal, five junk vehicles and 24 grass.
The council also entered into its official record the monthly report for the Kendallville Fire Department.
Chief Jeremy McKinley report said the fire department was called out 89 times in June, including responses to 59 medical calls and three working structure fires.
The fire department hosted a pair of CPR classes and responded to three ADT alarms.
