ROME CITY — Rome City’s annual festival with the big name is back this weekend, bringing big fun to the lakeside town.
Chautauqua Days is back this weekend with events running Friday, Saturday and Sunday in town.
Chautauqua — a local gathering for exchange of ideas and culture — is still a fitting name for the Sylvan Lake town which gets a population swell every summer as seasonal residents visit Noble County and take advantage of the lake’s recreation.
The festival remains short and sweet, but this year Rome City will benefit from additional visitors coming to check out The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which will be set up in Kelly Park.
The Moving Wall opening ceremonies will be Thursday evening, but the memorial will be open 24/7 for viewing at the park through Monday.
Saturday is the big day of this year’s festival, with the parade, block party, Dam Duck Race and the annual ice cream eating contest.
The route of this year’s parade has changed. The parade will come up Kelly Street, starting on Front Street to S.R. 9 to the Rome City American Legion on Kelly Street, with announcements taking place at Town Hall.
Sunday will have a second parade, this time on the water of Sylvan Lake.
Here’s a listing of this year’s Chautauqua Days schedule:
Friday
7 p.m. — Lyrics at Lakeside Park
Saturday
2 p.m. — Parade
3 p.m. — Block party at town hall; Over the Dam Duck Race
4 p.m. — Ice cream eating contest at Sundaes on Sylvan
4:30 p.m. — Moving Wall memorial ceremony at Kelly Park
Sunday
1 p.m. — Decorated boat parade at Lakeside Park and Sylvan Lake
