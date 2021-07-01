ATHENS, Ohio — Matthew Rodriguez, the Kendallville man facing charges of murder and attempted murder as the alleged gunman in a Sunday shooting at a Kendallville gas station, waived an extradition hearing in court Thursday morning and will be transported to Noble County.
Rodriguez could arrive at the Noble County Jail within the next three days, jail staff said in the hearing.
Rodriguez appeared in Athens County Municipal Court on Thursday morning regarding a "fugitive from justice case" in that court and whether he would like to proceed with an extradition hearing on the warrant issued from Noble County.
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery has charged Rodriguez with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in regards to a shooting at Gallops gas station in Kendallville on Sunday.
According to court documents, Rodriguez opened fire and struck three people at the gas station just before midnight on Sunday, killing Justin Smead and wounding Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis.
Rodriguez allegedly fled the gas station and was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering to authorities.
The rest stop located near Athens, Ohio, is located about 4 1/2 hours from Kendallville in southeast Ohio.
At his arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun from Rodriguez's vehicle, court documents stated. During investigation at Gallops, police recovered multiple 9-millmeter bullet casings following the shooting.
In Thursday's brief court hearing, attorney Kristi Murphy, who was representing Rodriguez, indicated he wouldn't fight transport back to Indiana.
"He will waive extradition," Murphy said.
Judge Todd L. Grace had Rodriguez sign the waiver form and then asked jail staff what timeline they would have for transportation, to which a staff member said he could be returned to Noble County "within three days."
"You will be transported to Indiana to address these charges," Grace said.
Grace indicated he was previously told four to seven days, to the timeline was a bit faster. Grace set a followup hearing for Tuesday, which will be canceled if Rodriguez has been transported from Athens County. If he is still there at that time, the judge said he would address whatever is causing the delay.
Once extradited, Rodriguez will face the murder and attempted murder charges in Noble County.
If convicted, Rodriguez could face 45-65 years in prison on the murder charge, and 20-40 years for the Level 1 felony counts.
