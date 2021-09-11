KENDALLVILLE ― In recent weeks, Parkview Health has experienced significant increases in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized across northeast Indiana.
About 90% of its COVID patients being hospitalized are unvaccinated.
During a virtual meeting with reporters, Dr. Jeff Boord, chief quality and safety officer at Parkview Health, said the increases in its clinics mimic what other hospital systems across the state are dealing with currently.
“As our hospital census has increased, it has put increasing strain on our health care system and we are also seeing unprecedented numbers of patients arriving at our emergency departments and walk-in clinics related to the current COVID-19 surge,” Dr. Boord said.
As a result of more patients in emergency rooms and clinics, Parkview is also seeing its wait times increase at those facilities.
Dr. Boord said Parkview has opened expanded units to help accommodate the increase in patient hospitalizations.
“Because of the design of our facility, we can actually expand our ICU capacity greatly,” he said. “We’ve effectively doubled the footprint of our ICU beds by expanding it to our south tower and has allowed us to take care of our higher volume of patients requiring critical care.”
He said the area has also seen an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated recently, but that there are still large amounts of people locally who are still not vaccinated.
“The important thing to remember is that vaccination is the most important thing to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” he added.
The recent strains are creating issues with Parkview when it comes to staffing. Dr. Boord said they are experiencing issues with staffing shortages and doing everything possible to make sure staffing is sufficient at its walk-in clinics.
“When we have unprecedented demand, while having open positions we’re trying to fill and healthcare workers who are out due to having COVID-19, staffing can certainly become a constraint,” he said.
