WOLCOTTVILLE The Wolcottville Five Corner Baptist Church will start distributing new and gently used coats next weekend its members have been collecting as part of a church-sponsored coat drive
The church will start handing out the coats on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the church.
“This is new. I’ve been the pastor for about three years now and this was just something that was on our hearts,” said Dan Snyder, pastor of the church.
Snyder said with winter just around the corner, he and other members of the church worried people might be struggling to stay warm and dry in the cold weather sets in, and thought an event like this would be a good way to help others in the community.
Snyder said he knows some families struggle to keep their growing children in good coats through a cold season, and simply can’t afford to replace those coats as their children grow.
“We’ve had people with the schools tell us they see children who need coats, so that was the motivation behind this,” he explained.
Snyder said his church members have been worked hard to collect coats and hope to have enough coats to fit everyone who needs a coat, adults and children alike.
The church is asking other area pastors, councilors, social workers, and law enforcement officers to know of those needing a new or good used winter coat to direct those people to the Five Corners church, 2995 East C.R. 600S, on Saturday, Oct 2, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Supplies are limited.
For more information, contact Snyder at (517)745-0905 or called Thelma Amburgey at 336-0902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.